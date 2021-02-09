It takes a lot to impress Rafael Nadal, but his first-round opponent at the 2021 Australian Open, Laslo Djere, certainly managed it with one shot.

Nadal was serving comfortably through the opening game of the match when suddenly the Serb sprung into a miraculous movement and blistering forehand.

Australian Open 'Nadal and Djokovic aren't close to Roger' - Kyrgios weighs in on GOAT debate 16 HOURS AGO

It was 40-15 when the 34-year-old Spaniard, who triumphed in Melbourne back in 2009, sent what he thought was an apparent winner of his own cross-court. So much so, he stood rooted on the baseline.

But remarkably, Djere somehow managed to flash a forehand down the line which, as Eurosport's commentary team noted, was played from such an angle that it was almost 'cross-court'.

"Oooh, has he caught the line?" came the cry from the commentary box.

Well, that's extraordinary! That is some shot, from almost an impossible position.

'Extraordinary!' - Nadal shocked by 'cross-court-down-the-line' winner

"When Rafa starts hitting forehands from that corner it's very tough. It takes a shot like that... wow!"

"It's almost a cross-court forehand he's had to hit there, even though it will have to go down as a down-the-line winner."

Nadal's stunned expression and raised eyebrows after the shot said it all.

The Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Australian Open How can Djokovic be beaten in Melbourne? YESTERDAY AT 17:29