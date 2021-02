Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - 'Extraordinary!' - Rafael Nadal shocked by 'cross-court-down-the-line' winner

Rafael Nadal was left totally shocked by an extraordinary 'cross-court-down-the-line' winner from his opponent Laslo Djere in their Australian Open 2021 first-round match in Melbourne. Djere unleashed the winner from a seemingly impossible angle, leaving Nadal to look very puzzled but also mightily impressed.

00:00:47, 38 views, 40 minutes ago