Italians Fabio Fognini and Salvatore Caruso were involved in a heated argument after their second-round thriller at the 2021 Australian Open.

The war of words started as the players greeted each other at the net, with the quarrel continuing as the pair packed up their belongings.

Australian Open Highlights: Svitolina too good for Gauff in second round AN HOUR AGO

An official was eventually forced to intervene as Fognini and Caruso squared up to each other before the latter eventually walked away shaking his head.

Fognini had saved a match point as he roared back to win in a final set tie-breaker.

'F****** lucky!' - Fognini and Caruso in astonishing on-court bust-up

WHAT WAS SAID?

Fognini: “You have been f***ing lucky, you should apologise, I didn’t disrespect you until now.”

Caruso: “What are you talking about?”

Fognini: “You won four identical lucky points.”

Caruso: “What are you talking about?”

Fognini: “Can’t I say you have been f***ing lucky?

Caruso: “I didn’t dare to say a single word in the whole match.”

Fognini: “I said something because you called for it.”

Caruso: “I didn’t dare to say a single world in the whole match, enough now.”

Fognini: “Can’t I say you have been f***ing lucky? What’s the problem?"

Caruso: “You can say whatever you want.”

Fognini: “So why are you f***ing breaking my balls now? I said you have been f***ing lucky, if I’m wrong saying it, I’m wrong. Don’t attack me.”

Caruso: “I didn’t attack you. I’m telling you it’s not the way to behave because I didn’t tell you a single word. Let’s say I didn’t expect that from you.”

Fognini: “What did you not expect? I told you, you have been f***ing lucky, you didn’t like it, what should I say?”

Caruso: “It’s not the way to do it.”

Fognini: “Why? What’s the problem.”

Highlights: Fognini edges out compatriot Caruso in epic deciding tie-break

---

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

Australian Open Highlights: Home favourite De Minaur downs Cuevas to progress AN HOUR AGO