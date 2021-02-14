Rafael Nadal continued his progress in the Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 straight-sets win over Fabio Fognini in the fourth round.

Nadal is still yet to drop a set in the event, despite fears before the tournament that he could pull out due to a back niggle.

Australian Open 'Not me, sorry!' - Bizarre moment Nadal sends away frantic medics 27 MINUTES AGO

He made the ideal start to the encounter against Fognini, breaking the Italian's serve at the first time of asking. The 33-year-old soon sprung into life, but unforced errors let him down and handed the impetus right back to the 2009 champion and Nadal did not look back from there.

'Not me, sorry!' - Bizarre moment medics rush on as Nadal laughs

Fognini made all the running in the early stages of the second and made it 4-2, punishing some lapses from the Spaniard. But Nadal went on a rampage from there, rattling off four straight games to move into a commanding position.

Fognini had famously come back from two sets and a break down against Nadal at the 2015 US Open and, when he netted a ground stroke, he was left needing a repeat of that remarkable Lazarus act.

A second break soon followed and Nadal was going through the gears as he raced to the last eight and a match up with either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Matteo Berrettini.

Australian Open Fognini 'knows he can beat Nadal' - Henman 11 HOURS AGO