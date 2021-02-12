Last year's runner-up Garbine Muguruza is into the last-16 with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas in 58 minutes.

Muguruza was simply too good for her unseeded opponent, ruthlessly breaking a total of five times with Diyas having no answer to the onslaught.

The two-time major champion will play Ons Jabeur or Naomi Osaka in the last-16.

MUGURUZA: I PLAYED SMARTER

"I felt good out here,” she said post-match. "We played a year ago and it was a really tough match so I’m happy.

"I played a little bit smarter than last time and I could win in two sets.

"I know people think very far for us it is just about match after match. That is how you get to the last rounds you cannot think too far ahead.

"I have one match after another and I have to win each time I come out on court. I think I played well and we won it my team and I so we’re going to try our best.”

