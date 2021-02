Tennis

Australian Open 2021: 'Getting even better' - Mats Wilander after 'frightening' Novak Djokovic win

Mats Wilander insists that reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is getting better. The Serbian dismissed Jeremy Chardy 6-3 6-1 6-2 in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday. It was a performance that left Wilander purring, and left the seven-time Grand Slam winner fearing for the rest of the field.

