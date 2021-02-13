Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis were hit with a time violation even before their first-round doubles match had begun at the 2021 Australian Open.

In a memorable night at Melbourne Park, Dominic Thiem clinched a dramatic fifth-set triumph over Kyrgios in the third round on Friday to win 4-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4.

It was an evening of great tension as home favourite Kyrgios revelled in his role at the centre of the unfolding story and gave absolutely everything in front of a raucous and enthralled crowd.

But on Saturday, the 25-year-old switched his attention to the doubles where he was joined by fellow Australian Kokkinakis, who himself put on a show in another epic third-round match as he lost out to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Any excitement at the prospect of joining forces was abruptly extinguished before the match had even started, however, as the umpire hit the pair with a time violation for taking too long to leave their seats.

A bewildered Kyrgios was not remotely happy about being warned and believed they were due at least the courtesy of a heads up.

"But we were waiting for you to say, 'Time'," argued Kyrgios.

"So you can't just give us a warning? You can just say, 'Are you guys ready?', or?

Nah, you're doing a good job! Very good.

Kokkinakis added: "You're really giving us a time violation?"

The incident certainly did not deter the Australian duo as they breezed through in straight sets, 6-2 6-4, to reach the second round.

Next up for Kyrgios and Kokkinakis will be a second-round clash with fourth seeds Lukasz Kubot and Wesley Koolhof.

