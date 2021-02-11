Grigor Dimitrov is into the last-16 of the Australian Open after Pablo Carreño Busta pulls out through illness at 6-0 1-0 on Margaret Court Arena.

Carreno Busta was broken three times in the opening set as the Bulgarian bageled his opponent before the Spaniard seeded 15th for the tournament felt he was no longer well enough to play any more.

The Bulgarian, seeded 18th, will play the winner of Dominic Thiem vs Nick Kyrgios in the next round.

