Tennis

Australian Open 2021: Highlights: Francesca Jones sees special run end as Shelby Rogers wins through

Watch highlights as Francesca Jones sees her special run end as Shelby Rogers wins through at the 2021 Australian Open. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 with Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin defending their titles in Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:03:22, 78 views, 2 hours ago