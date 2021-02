Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Highlights: Jessica Pegula ousts Elina Svitolina in thriller to reach last 8

Watch the highlights as Jessica Pegula put in a fine performance to defeat Elina Svitolina and reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. The American's win, which came in three sets, was her first ever against an opponent inside the top 10 of the WTA's rankings and puts her in her first last-eight major clash.

00:03:20, 32 views, an hour ago