Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Highlights: Johanna Konta retires from first-round match due to injury

Watch highlights as Johanna Konta retires from her first-round match against Kaja Juvan due to injury. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 with Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin defending their titles in Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:03:31, 112 views, 3 hours ago