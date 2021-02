Tennis

Australian Open 2021 highlights: Novak Djokovic digs deep to beat Alex Zverev and reach semis

Novak Djokovic faced a tough test in Alexander Zverev but came through in four sets to clinch his place in the last four of the Australian Open. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne.

00:03:26, 682 views, an hour ago