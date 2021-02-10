Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Highlights: Simona Halep survives huge scare to overcome Ajla Tomljanovic

Highlights: Simona Halep survives huge scare to overcome Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2021 Australian Open. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 with Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin defending their titles in Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:03:27, 107 views, an hour ago