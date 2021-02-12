Nick Kyrgios is unsure what the rest of the year will hold for him.

The 25-year-old Australian produced a performance that he was proud of, he told reporters after a five-set thriller against US Open champion Dominic Thiem, but was non-committal when pressed on his plans for the rest of the year.

"The energy out there was special," began Kyrgios.

But, I mean, I'm still proud of myself. You know, I took 13 months away from the game, and to produce that level and go toe-to-toe with one of the best players in the world, I'm pretty proud. I left it all out there. I actually physically felt pretty good. I'm sore now.

"I'm not disappointed at all. I'm super proud of everything I've done the last couple of months to get ready for it. And, you know, good luck to him. I hope he does well, because he's a hell of a player."

The Australian barely played last year due to the pandemic, and when asked on his plans for the rest of 2021 was non-committal, telling reporters that he would struggle not playing in front of packed stadiums.

"I don't know, man. I can change like the wind," added Kyrgios.

I'm not too sure, depending on what happens with Covid-19 in Australia.

"For me personally, man, I'm used to playing in front of packed stadiums. I'm not gonna force myself around the world when the time is not right where I have to quarantine for a week and then play. I don't know. I'm not too sure what lies ahead."

The 25-year-old is not finished at Melbourne Park this year yet, though, as he is back in action on Saturday teaming up with Thanasi Kokkinakis to face Lloyd Harris and Julian Knowle in the doubles.

