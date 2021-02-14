Nick Kyrgios continued his ongoing war of words with Novak Djokovic after mocking his celebration in his latest doubles match at the Australian Open.

The fiery Australian, who along with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis went on to lose to fourth seeds Lukasz Kubot and Wesley Koolhof on Margaret Court Arena as their freewheeling doubles partnership came to an early end, started the match by imitating Djokovic's famous post-match celebration.

Then when asked about the celebration after the match, Kyrgios said sarcastically: "Just feeling the love. Just trying to spread the good word of the celebration. Everyone loves that celebration. It’s well liked.

We’re just having some fun. Novak, I’m sure, doesn’t like me and we both have respect for each other, but I don’t like him at all, so it’s fun.

It is just the latest episode in a seemingly endless squabble between the pair, mostly dominated by the 25-year-old attempting to provoke the Serb, who has said he does not respect him off the court.

Kokkinakis, sat next to Kyrgios in the press conference, said there was nothing malicious in the gestures, just the pair attempting to generate some energy in a stadium court devoid of fans because of Melbourne's five-day coronavirus lockdown.

Eurosport's Mats Wilander has noted that, while Djokovic would "like an end" to the ongoing spat, Kyrgios is clearly still relishing it, and that was abundantly clear once again with this mock celebration.

"Well Novak, I think he is trying to end it, because I don't think he's enjoying it," Wilander said in the Eurosport Cube earlier in the tournament.

He's trying to win his ninth Australian Open, he's in the chase to be the greatest of all time. He doesn't have time [for this] and doesn't want to waste energy.

"Then on the other hand, I think you see Nick Kyrgios, who is quite enjoying it. I also think it's a little bit of a different generation and social media has become a huge part of it.

"So it seems that Nick is enjoying it; Novak wants an end [to it]."

