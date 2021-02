Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - 'I don't like him at all' - Nick Kyrgios reignites Novak Djokovic feud

Anyone who thought Nick Kyrgios was done attempting to wind up world number one Novak Djokovic in their tempestuous spat was very much mistaken. The unpredictable Australian has spoken out yet again about the Serb, saying that he "does not like him at all" in his post-match press conference after losing in the doubles.

00:00:53, 33 views, 33 minutes ago