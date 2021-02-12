Serena Williams discusses her striking new outfit, a one-legged catsuit, and says she did not want the legs cut any higher because she has had enough fines.

In an unusual and entertaining post-match interview on Rod Laver Arena that veered away from tennis for most of its duration, Serena spoke about her latest striking on-court outfit at a Grand Slam.

The American, who beat Anastasia Potapova 7-6(5) 6-2 to progress through to the fourth round in Melbourne, said she was determined to avoid any further fines with the design of the catsuit.

"They [the designers] came up with something fresh, and they were inspired by Flo-Jo, who obviously was an amazing American track star," Serena explained.

She did have the one that was [cut] a little bit higher, and I opted not to have that because I don't want to get any more fines!

"So I thought it was best... I had more of a leg!"

Williams had already explained at the tournament that Flo-Jo was the inspiration behind the one-legged catsuit.

"I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete," she said earlier in the fortnight.

"She was an amazing athlete for me growing up and watching her fashion, which was always changing.

"Her outfits were always amazing so that's where we started. Obviously we made some changes and tweaks to it and it became this."

The former world number one battled her way into the last-16 with the scrappy win over Potapova and Eurosport expert Annabel Croft has said her play looks different to how it has since she made her comeback.

Williams, pursuing her 24th Grand Slam, will next play the in-form Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round.

