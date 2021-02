Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - 'I don't want any more fines!' - Serena Williams on striking new outfit

Serena Williams discusses her striking new outfit, a one-legged catsuit, and says she didn't want the cut any higher because she has had enough fines! The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosp

00:05:37, 18 views, an hour ago