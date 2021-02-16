Aslan Karatsev's post-match press conference produced a funny moment after the unseeded Russian beat Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open.

The world number 114 won through to the semi-finals at Melbourne Park with a historic 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 win over the 18th seed from Bulgaria.

Karatsev, who becomes the lowest ranked player to reach the Australian Open semi-finals since Patrick McEnroe in 1991, followed up his fine performance on the court with one in his press conference.

A reporter, searching for a profound answer to a pivotal moment in the match when the 27-year-old left the court and returned with a noticeably higher level of intensity, was left disappointed.

"After the second set you left the court: did you give yourself a pep talk or anything to motivate yourself?" the reporter asked.

"Because it seemed like after that, you were bringing more energy and that sort of thing."

Karatsev, with a smile, responded in a both dismissive and humorous fashion:

I just went for the toilet!

The Russian, who also knocked out Diego Schwartzman and Felix Auger Aliassime en route to the quarters on his Grand Slam debut, will play either Novak Djokovic or Alex Zverev in the semi-finals.

Remarkably, Karatsev became the first debutant to reach the semi-finals of the men's singles at the Australian Open, and Eurosport expert Tim Henman could not have been more impressed.

"I saw this coming for a long time," Henman joked sarcastically in the Eurosport Cube as Karatsev's shock run continued.

"It's an amazing story, and you think about the qualifying being played at a different venue in Doha and he was a set-all in the first round.

He has just played incredible tennis and he dealt with some difficult moments. He talked about his nerves; he talked about the heat out there.

"He obviously got a bit of luck with Dimitrov getting injured, but his personality seems very calm and he wants to keep going."

Appearing in the Cube for his post-match interview with Eurosport, the 27-year-old said he would have "just smiled" if he was told pre-tournament about this amazing run.

"Of course, I'm really surprised that I'm here. I'm just going to keep playing each match!"

