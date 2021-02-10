There was a quite brilliant reaction from Frances Tiafoe as he celebrated taking the second set against Novak Djokovic during their Australian Open clash.

The American was extremely fired up as he took the set after a tense and gruelling tie-break, with Djokovic unable to respond to his onslaughts from the baseline.

The world number one and top seed took the opening set 6-3 in the Melbourne heat, but it was Tiafoe who showed his quality and inspiring mentality as he roared back.

After turning to his box and shouting with delight, he whipped up the crowd and gesticulated to demonstrate his joy.

Warning: the below video includes an expletive

'I love this s***! I love it!' - Tiafoe reacts to winning second set

Tiafoe then sat back down at the changeover before shouting:

I love this s***! I love it!

The 23-year-old from Maryland reached the quarter-finals in Melbourne in 2019 and, despite his tough draw this year, showed he had no intention of leaving the stage quietly.

Djokovic, for his part, was equally pumped up at one point as he reacted to securing the crucial break in the opening set with a roar of his own to his box.

Djokovic reacts to crowd in striking fashion after big break

