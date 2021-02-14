Dominic Thiem has suggested a combination of factors contributed to his defeat to Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open, as the Austrian said he is "not a machine".

Thiem had to dig deep to beat Nick Kyrgios in five epic sets in the third round, and the well was dry when he attempted to find reserves against Dimitrov.

The number three seed has suggested he was carrying an injury into the match, but did not want it to detract from Dimitrov’s 6-4 6-4 6-0 success.

"A combination of some little physical issues, plus a real bad day, plus the fact that he's a great player ... a result like that can happen," the 27-year-old US Open champion said.

"I'm not a machine. Sometimes I would like to be, but there are really, really bad days.

As soon as you're not 100% at this level, then results like this come up, and that's exactly what happened today."

Thiem battled back from two sets down to beat Kyrgios a couple of nights previous, but he had nothing in the tank to produce a repeat against Dimitrov.

"It was a special match two nights ago, and I woke up maybe a little bit different than on a normal match, especially with all the energy from the crowd," Thiem said. "But ... it didn't really affect me today."

