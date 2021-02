Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - 'I'm not going to hand it over' - Novak Djokovic's win through his eyes

Novak Djokovic further cemented his status as one of the greats of the game with a quite brilliant demolition of fourth seed Daniil Medvedev. Re-live the world number one's incredible journey en route to securing his ninth title at the Australian Open and 18th Grand Slam title, narrated by Novak himself.

00:04:40, 26 views, 2 hours ago