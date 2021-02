Tennis

Australian Open 2021: ‘I played flawless’ – Djokovic ignores noise to make dominant start

Novak Djokovic’s on-going feud with Nick Kyrgios escalated again on Monday, with the Australian calling the world number one a “very strange cat”. However, the Serbian star put together a “flawless” performance in a first-round straight-sets win over Jeremy Chardy.

00:03:54, 101 views, 3 hours ago