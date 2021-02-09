Fran Jones was not impressed by the automated line calling as she lost in the first round of the Australian Open to the USA's Shelby Rogers.

As the Brit was serving at 0-30 in the second game of the second set, a ball from Rogers was called in - despite video replays confirming that it was well out. The world number 245 would go to lose the match 6-4 6-1, and Jones will face Olga Danilovic of Serbia in the second round.

"I don't know who is in charge of the refereeing system that's here, but certainly questionable, extremely questionable," Jones said in her press conference afterwards. "I have seen the replay that was shown on Eurosport.. and it's clearly out. Massive, massive, massive momentum change at that point, but I'm not going to sit here and say one point was an excuse of the whole match.

"There were areas that I needed to improve and I certainly think that makes a big difference. Again, they really need to check that system. I have seen a couple of mistakes that have been shown. I think there was one in Dan Evans versus Borna Coric the other day as well which was pretty clear.

"I much prefer human error than systematic error. Look, it's a new system and I understand why it's being used but I think that definitely needs to be revised."

Jones added that Rogers' coach had also confirmed the ball was out, and acknowledged that there was little that the umpire could do after the event.

"In the scheme of things it's one point within the two sets that were played," she said. "Of course [there is a] big difference serving at 0-30 to 15-30 when it's 2-0, and I think, you know, that's [a] pretty lucky one there. Well, lucky for her, unlucky for me. As I said, there's a lot that I still need to improve on, and I'm not going to sit here and say that's why I lost the match."

