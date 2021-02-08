Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - 'I was very emotional' - Simona Halep on returning to Grand Slam action

'I was very emotional' - Simona Halep reflects on returning to Grand Slam action in the Eurosport cube. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 with Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin defending their titles in Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:04:18, 21 views, an hour ago