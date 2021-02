Tennis

Australian Open 2021: ‘I wouldn’t be able to function without her’ – Serena on daughter Alexis

Serena Williams opened up about her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. after her first-round win against Laura Siegemund. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

