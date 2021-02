Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Highlights: Iga Swiatek in fine form as she beats Camila Giorgi in Melbourne

French Open champion Iga Swiatek continued her special form as she brushed aside Italy's Camila Giorgi in their second-round clash at the 2021 Australian Open. Swiatek, who was so impressive in securing her maiden Grand Slam triumph at Roland Garros last year, showed her wonderful touch again in the performance.

00:03:22, 4 views, 13 minutes ago