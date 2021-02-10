Iga Swiatek secured her place in the third round of the 2021 Australian Open with another fine performance to beat out Camila Giorgi.
The 19-year-old Pole needed just one hour and 20 minutes to seal a 6-2 6-4 victory over the Italian and move on from the second round.
Swiatek, who stunned the world with her quite magnificent performances at Roland Garros last year, will be looking to grab another Grand Slam crown in Melbourne.
She has yet to drop a set in her opening two rounds, just as she did not concede a single set en route to her triumph in Paris.
Highlights: Swiatek in fine form as she beats Giorgi
