Iga Swiatek has admitted it will be tough to replicate her 'perfect' performance against Simona Halep from the French Open when the pair meet in the fourth round of the Australian Open, but added that she feels like she has nothing to lose.

Swiatek stunned the women’s game when winning the French Open last year, with arguably her best performance coming in a win over Halep in the fourth round.

Halep was unbeaten in 17 games ahead of their meeting at Roland Garros, and was heavy favourite to take the title, but she was swatted away 6-1 6-2.

The number two seed at the Australian Open, Halep has spoken openly about how Swiatek killed her in Paris, and is expecting a tough match when the two meet in Melbourne.

Swiatek is looking forward to the contest and is relishing the prospect of meeting Halep again, but is far from certain of reaching the level she showed in Paris.

“She's a great player, and even though I won the last match, I feel like I have nothing to lose, because she's a champion,” Swiatek said after beating Fiona Ferro 6-4 6-3 in the third round. “I’m going to do my best and work to try and do things perfectly.

“I’m going to improvise a little bit.

"I'm not expecting that I'm going to win because I'm playing against Simona.

“The last match it was great, but I was feeling perfect in Paris.

It’s going to be hard to be in the same shape again, so I'm not expecting that I'm going to win easily.

“It's going to be a tough match, and I just hope we're going to play good and longer maybe.”

