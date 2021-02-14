Simona Halep ended Iga Swiatek's run at the Australian Open as she edged out the Pole in a classic encounter in Melbourne.

The Romanian secured her place in her fifth quarter-final at Melbourne Park as she staged a fine comeback to win 3-6 6-1 6-4 in one hour and 50 minutes.

Australian Open Australian Open 2021 order of play - Nadal, Norrie and Murray in action on day six YESTERDAY AT 15:09

Halep, the second seed at the opening Grand Slam of the season, had to show tremendous guts and resolve to battle her way back from losing the opening set.

The 2018 finalist became more aggressive in her play as the match wore on, and Swiatek ultimately did not have an answer for the world number two.

Mats Wilander hailed Halep as a "seasoned champion" in showing her experience to overcome the doughty Swiatek.

'What a point!' - Swiatek wins incredible rally against Halep

Fellow Eurosport expert Tim Henman added that Halep "came up with the shots at the right time" to leave Swiatek without the answers she needed at crucial points.

Next up for Halep will be an eagerly-anticipated clash with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, who is looking to equal Margaret Court's elusive record of major singles titles.

Williams will be appearing in the Australian Open quarter-finals for the 13th time in her illustrious career after she sealed a 6-4 2-6 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka on Rod Laver Arena.

'Sorry!' - Halep accidentally hits ball kid with return

- - -

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

Tennis Halep hot-foots it into last 16 at Melbourne Park 12/02/2021 AT 09:49