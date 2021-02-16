Aslan Karatsev continued his incredible run by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open, and Eurosport expert Tim Henman has hailed his "amazing story".

The Russian qualifier secured a historic 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory over 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov and made the last-four in improbable fashion.

Remarkably, Karatsev became the first debutant to reach the semi-finals of the men's singles at the Australian Open, and Eurosport expert Tim Henman could not have been more impressed.

"I saw this coming for a long time," Henman joked sarcastically in the Eurosport Cube as Karatsev's shock run continued.

"It's an amazing story, and you think about the qualifying being played at a different venue in Doha and he was a set-all in the first round.

He has just played incredible tennis and he dealt with some difficult moments. He talked about his nerves; he talked about the heat out there.

"He obviously got a bit of luck with Dimitrov getting injured, but his personality seems very calm and he wants to keep going."

Appearing in the Cube for his post-match interview with Eurosport, the 27-year-old said he would have "just smiled" if he was told pre-tournament about this amazing run.

"Of course, I'm really surprised that I'm here. I'm just going to keep playing each match!"

Dimitrov's back injury was undoubtedly a major factor in the upset, and he was left wandering around Rod Laver Arena listlessly at times in the 30 degrees Celsius heat.

The 29-year-old Bulgarian, who knocked out Dominic Thiem in straight sets in the fourth round, played on after a lengthy medical break at the end of the third set, and Karatsev capitalised.

The Russian will now take on either world number one Novak Djokovic - another star struggling through a persistent injury - or sixth seed Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.

'It's an unbelievable feeling' - Karatsev on reaching semi-finals

