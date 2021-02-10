Tennis

Australian Open 2021: ‘It is not easy‘ – Iga Swiatek on being a Grand Slam winner

Iga Swiatek spoke to Barbara Schett and Mats Wilander in the Eurosport Cube after her second-round win against Camila Giorgi at the Australian Open. The polish star said that being a Grand Slam winner was at times “not easy” but she was concentrating on enjoying her tennis. The 2021 Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.

00:04:02, 39 views, 2 hours ago