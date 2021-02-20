Naomi Osaka insists she isn’t carried away after winning her fourth Grand Slam title, despite Eurosport expert Mats Wilander suggesting she could win at least 10 major titles.

Osaka secured her second Australian Open title with a 6-4 6-3 win over Jennifer Brady on Saturday.

Australian Open 'As good as it gets' - The best of champion Osaka at 2021 Australian Open 3 HOURS AGO

The 23-year-old beat Serena Williams en route to the trophy, prompting debate about how close Osaka might get to the American great’s tally of 23 Slams.

However, Osaka says she is planning to “live in the moment” rather than set big goals.

Osaka: I want to play long enough to face a girl who said I was their favourite player

“I'm taking it in sections,” said Osaka.

“Right now, I'm trying to go for five. You know, after five I would think about maybe dividing the 10, so maybe seven or eight. I like to take things not big picture. For me, I like to live in the moment.

You know, it's an honour that he [Wilander] said that, of course. But I don't want to weigh myself down with pressure and expectations.

“I know that the people that I'm playing against are the best players in the world, and, you know, if my time comes to win another Grand Slam, it will come.”

'As good as it gets' - The best of champion Osaka at 2021 Australian Open

All four of Osaka’s Slam successes have come on hard courts, with the Japanese star now turning her attention to improving on clay and grass to challenge at the French Open and Wimbledon. Osaka has never progressed beyond the third round at either tournament.

“For me, I feel like I have to get comfortable on those surfaces,” she said.

“That's the key thing that, you know, I didn't play juniors, so I didn't grow up playing on grass at all.

“So I honestly think I'd have better luck on clay, because I think last year I didn't play bad at all. It's just something that I have to get more used to.”

Highlights: Majestic Osaka beats Brady to win fourth Grand Slam

Rather than shoot at Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Slams, Osaka has a much simpler goal: inspire the next generation.

“I feel like the biggest thing that I want to achieve is… this is going to sound really odd, but hopefully I play long enough to play a girl that said that I was once her favourite player or something,” she said.

“For me, I think that's the coolest thing that could ever happen to me.

“I think I have those feelings of, you know, watching my favourite players. Unfortunately I didn't get to play Li Na, but, yeah, I just think that that's how the sport moves forward.”

Congratulations Naomi Osaka: 2021 Australian Open champion

- - -

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

Australian Open 'Osaka can win at least 10 Grand Slams' - Wilander 4 HOURS AGO