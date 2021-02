Tennis

Australian Open 2021: ‘It’s taking its toll’ - Novak Djokovic says quarantine behind injuries

Novak Djokovic is through to a ninth Australian Open semi-final after he beat Alexander Zverev 6-7 6-2 6-4 7-6 on Tuesday. However, the world number one took the opportunity in his post-match interview to outline the ramifications of hard quarantine on players' physical conditioning. The 33-year-old Serbian will face Aslan Karatsev in the last four.

00:05:32, 124 views, an hour ago