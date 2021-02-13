Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Jamie Murray wins on his birthday with Bethanie Mattek-Sands in mixed doubles

Australian Open 2021 - Jamie Murray wins on his birthday with Bethanie Mattek-Sands in mixed doubles. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:00:35, 22 views, 40 minutes ago