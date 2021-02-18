America’s Jennifer Brady is into her first ever Grand Slam final with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over Karolina Muchova in the Australian Open semi-finals on Rod Laver Arena.

Brady made far more unforced errors in the closely-fought contest, 38 in total, but she still came out on top against the Czech 25th seed by clinically converting all three of her break point opportunities.

The American, playing in her second Grand Slam semi-final after the 2020 US Open, was handed the first set on a plate when Muchova double faulted at 5-4 down.

But the number 25 seed, who knocked out world number one Ash Barty in the quarters, looked revitalised at the start of the second set and took an early break.

The Czech player saw set two out with relative ease as Brady racked up numerous unforced errors ahead of a surprise grand finale.

Brady, who reached the US Open semi-finals for the first time last year, made her move in the third game of the final set, winning the first of two break points as Muchova whacked a wild forehand wide.

Both players continued to battle from the baseline and the rallies got longer as the match progressed.

But Brady was able to overcome an incredibly tense 5-4 game, needing five match points to set up her maiden Grand Slam final against Naomi Osaka on Sunday.

Osaka earlier knocked Williams out in straight sets, but 22nd seed Brady ensured the United States would have another finalist a year after Sofia Kenin upset Garbine Muguruza for the 2020 championship.

Brady: I can't feel my legs!

"I can't feel my legs," Brady said post-match. "My legs are shaking and my heart is racing.

"I came out a little strange today. I felt super excited but at the same time I was pretty flat-footed. My legs felt fresh but at the same time they just weren't moving.

"I didn't really pick up my intensity until the beginning of the third set.

"I'm excited to be in the final of the Australian Open. It's an incredible achievement. It will be a really tough match. Osaka's won a few grand slams, we had a tough match at the US Open in the semi-finals.

"She even said it was one of her top two matches which was a little bit unfortunate for me at the time but I think it will be a really good match and I hope the fans can come out and enjoy it."

