Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Johanna Konta on injury: It was like an out-of-body experience

Johanna Konta said she was in a state of shock after she was forced to retire from her first-round match against Kaja Juvan with injury at the Australian Open. The 2021 Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:03:31, 25 views, 3 hours ago