Johanna Konta is out of the Australian Open after being forced to retire from her first-round match against Kaja Juvan with injury.

The British number one was serving for the first set when she had to leave court to seek medical attention.

Although she managed to get the points required to take the first set, she needed more treatment immediately afterwards for what seemed to be an abdominal problem.

And after falling behind 2-0 in the second set the 29-year-old was unable to continue.

