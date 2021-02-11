Karolina Pliskova is into the Australian Open third round for the seventh year in a row after a convincing 7-5, 6-2 win over former semi-finalist Danielle Collins on Rod Laver Arena.

Pliskova will face the 25th seed Karolina Muchova next after battling past the American in one hour and 27 minutes on another sunny day in Melbourne.

Pliskova took the scrappy opening set in 49 minutes which saw fives break of serve in total.

Highlights | Danielle Collins - Karolina Pliskova

The number six seed went a break up at 3-2 before Collins levelled in the next game when Pliskova double faulted on her serve.

After squandering a set point, Pliskova made the same error again to make it 5-5, but in the eleventh game the Czech player broke for the third time before serving out the set.

Into the second and Collins quickly went a break up in set two as Pliskova fired a forehand wide, but the 28-year-old, who had not registered consecutive wins in eight of her last nine tournaments, broke back straight away with a love game.

With Collins growing increasingly frustrated with her large number of unforced errors - 26 in total - Pliskova broke ahead in the fifth game before quickly rattling off another three games.

PLISKOVA: MUCHOVA A TOUGH TIE

'A really tough match' - Pliskova after battling past Collins

"I'm super happy to be through," she said post-match.

"Especially to play on this court. I have amazing memories from this court. A couple of years here I've played some incredible matches. I don't think it was amazing tennis today but I'm happy to be through.

"I was a little bit nervous we played last week [Collins won 7-6 7-6 at Yarra Valley] and it was a really tough match.

"It was a bit tricky in the beginning but I am just happy that I got through.

"I played Muchova two years ago. She's a newcomer but I think she played incredible last year.

"She had a great season and we practiced two weeks in the quarantine here together so I know her very well. She knows me so it's going to be a very open and tough match."

- - -

