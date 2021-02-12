It’s fair to say that Novak Djokovic wasn’t having the best of times during his third-round match against Taylor Fritz on Friday at the Australian Open.

The world number one got out to a pretty solid two-set lead and it looked as if it was going to be business as usual.

In between the second and third sets as Djokovic was in his area a fan was caught shouting “Let’s go Rafa!”

'Let's go Rafa' - Djokovic heckled by fans on Rod Laver

Djokovic could afford to laugh in response, and mocked the fans with a fake crying gesture, but things soon took a turn for the worst for the Serbian.

In the third set he appeared to suffer an injury to his stomach or side and saw his American opponent, seeded 27, win the following two sets.

However Djokovic was granted an unexpected reprieve when fans were asked to leave the stadium due to the new lockdown rules in Victoria, as that delay gave him some time to gather himself.

- - -

