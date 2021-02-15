It is a debate that has rumbled on for years: which of the ‘Big Three’ is the greatest?

But Daniil Medvedev believes Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic should share the title after combining to push the men’s game into uncharted territory.

Federer and Nadal share the all-time Grand Slam record with 20 titles, while Djokovic is next on 17 but looking capable of closing the gap.

With Federer missing from the Australian Open due to quarantine concerns, Nadal has the chance to move clear in the overall charts. Both he and Djokovic are into the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

'Like Messi and Ronaldo' - Medvedev hails impact of the Big Three in tennis

“For me, [I pick] all of the three because no matter how many Grand Slams they all have at the end of their careers, what they did in tennis is amazing,” said Medvedev when asked who was the greatest.

“I remember when Pete Sampras beat the record of Grand Slams, I was really young. I remember all the news, sports news, saying, ‘This record is forever.’ Just like Messi and Ronaldo in football.

“Then the three guys came, they not [only] beat the record, they destroyed the record.”

Medvedev will meet fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Wednesday. Should he progress, he would meet Nadal or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last four.

