Daniil Medvedev was in supreme form as the fourth seed reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win over Mackenzie McDonald.

The Russian was fresh from a five-set marathon against Filip Krajinovic in the third round but showed no signs of fatigue as he rushed into a 5-1 lead.

The American mounted a mini comeback, with three straight games, but a double break deficit proved to be too much to overcome as Medvedev sealed the first set at the second time of asking.

He didn't look back from there as he cruised through the second set in a flash. The third was a slightly tighter affair in the early exchanges, but Medvedev's fine serve ensured he wasn't challenged and some spectacular winners earned him the break he needed.

Medvedev's winning streak now stretches to 18 matches and he was understandably delighted with his performance after the encounter.

"It was a great match. I was feeling the ball great, I was serving great. The only time I lost serve was at 5-2 in the first set, which didn't matter so much," he said on court after his win.

"I felt good on the court, I finished in one hour 30, which is important in the later stages of a Grand Slam, so I'm really happy.

"When you play Mackenzie many times, he's going to be in control of the game and you need to defend and put some low balls because he plays so flat and aggressively.

"I managed to take all my chances today I think.

"First time in the quarters in Australia… that's a great achievement for me I think. I want more all the time, but step by step."

On his next match, against either Casper Ruud or Andrey Rublev, he said: "Of course I'm going to be for Andrey because if he goes through, it's going to be at least one Russian in the semi-finals."

