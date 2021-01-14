World number 16 Madison Keys has confirmed she’s tested positive for Covid-19 and could miss the Australian Open.

The former semi-finalist in Melbourne says she found out about the result shortly before she was due to fly Australia, and will now begin a period of self-isolation.

US Open women Keys forced to retire from US Open third-round match with neck injury 06/09/2020 AT 07:21

Keys has become the second player on Thursday to confirm a positive case, after Andy Murray.

Unlike Britain’s former world number one, who still hopes to make the first Grand Slam of the year, Keys has appeared to give up on her chances of playing in Melbourne.

“I’m very disappointed to not be able to play in the coming weeks after training hard in the off-season and knowing Tennis Australia and the tours did so much to make these events happen,” she said in a tweet.

I am self-isolating at home and will continue to follow all the necessary health precautions. I look forward to being back on tour next month.

Keys has not given an update on whether she is showing any symptoms for the virus.

Players are this week starting to travel to Australia with their teams on specially chartered flights around the world. Each arrival will have to quarantine in one of three designated hotels for 14 days, where they will be allowed to train on court at specifically allocated times, to avoid mixing with others.

Tennis in 2020: Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek lead the way in unique season

The tournament is due to start on February 8, one month later than originally scheduled.

WTA Brisbane Pliskova outlasts Keys for third Brisbane title 12/01/2020 AT 08:41