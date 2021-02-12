Alexander Zverev is going to be very tough to beat at the 2021 Australian Open and he is "playing unbelievably well", according to Eurosport's Mats Wilander.

The sixth seed stormed into the fourth round with a comprehensive straight sets, 6-3 6-3 6-1 victory over France's Adrian Mannarino on Friday in just an hour and 43 minutes.

The 23-year-old slammed down a total of 19 aces and 33 winners across the three sets, which Mannarino had no answer for, and he will next face either Pedro Martinez or Dusan Lajovic in the last 16.

Wilander could not have been more impressed by the German's play, and he believes the slicker courts at Melbourne Park are proving very beneficial for the 2020 US Open finalist.

"He's had three completely different matches and he's dealt with them beautifully," Wilander said in the Eurosport Cube.

"He is serving really well, and of course we know that the first serve is huge. The second serve is more consistent and he is executing those second serves.

"Something has happened with his serve that is a very positive thing.

I think you have to look at him and think, 'Wow, he's playing unbelievably well!'

"I think this surface is actually really good for him and the quicker courts suit him better," he continued.

"We always talk about Zverev being so far behind the baseline. The problem with that is you have to cover so much court because your opponent can hit with a lot of angles and a lot of spin.

"On a faster court, the ball skids through. I think Zverev feels more comfortable where he is [further up the court] and from there he can overpower players."

Wilander's fellow Eurosport expert Barbara Schett added that she felt Zverev was playing, "Unbelievable, flawless tennis."

