Matteo Berrettini has been unable to recover from an ab injury suffered in his previous match and as such has withdrawn from the 2021 Australian Open.

Berrettini, 24, looked in some discomfort during his victory over Karen Khachanov in the previous round and had to have the trainer on to try and battle through.

The Australian Open have now confirmed that he will be unable to play in his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas and has had to withdraw.

Tsitsipas has been handed a bye to the quarter-finals where he will face Rafael Nadal.

Fans of Nadal will be concerned about Tsitsipas having extra time to recover and prepare for Nadal whereas the Spaniard has been pushing his body to the limit.

Berrettini 'upset' about injury during win over Khachanov

