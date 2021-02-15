A 'miracle shot' from Rafael Nadal against Fabio Fognini at the Australian Open left Alex Corretja and Tim Henman stunned in the Eurosport studio.

The second seed continued his impressive progress at Melbourne Park with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 straight-sets win over the fiery Italian in the fourth round.

Australian Open 'Not me, sorry!' - Bizarre moment Nadal sends away frantic medics 2 HOURS AGO

Nadal is still yet to drop a set in the event, despite having to battle with an ongoing back problem, and his refreshingly aggressive approach has been lauded by Eurosport's Mats Wilander.

Fellow Eurosport experts Corretja and Henman joined the Nadal praise party on Monday as they reflected on his latest fine win, and one shot in particular.

A crazy backhand chipped lob at a crucial moment from the 34-year-old was very memorable from the match, and it was hailed by Corretja as a 'miracle shot'.

"I have to say, this was very smart from Rafa, because there is no choice to play into any other part of the court," explained Corretja, a good friend of Nadal's.

He created a miracle shot which he is able to do physically because he is very strong, and also because he has great hands.

'Miracle shot' from Nadal wows Corretja and Henman

"Some people feel like with Rafa it's all very stiff, because he plays with so much power, but he also has very good feel.

"Fognini sees this, and Rafa being as solid as a rock, and he got desperate and started to make so many mistakes."

Henman added: "Rafa, even two-sets up, he never lets up on the intensity - he's just relentless.

"Rafa had a question mark with his back, but to get through in straight sets like this, he is going to be absolutely delighted."

'Not me, sorry!' - Bizarre moment medics rush on as Nadal laughs

- - -

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

Australian Open Nadal brushes aside Fognini in style 11 HOURS AGO