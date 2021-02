Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - 'Miracle shot' from Rafael Nadal stuns Alex Corretja and Tim Henman

World number two Rafael Nadal was in supreme form as he outclassed Fabio Fognini in straight sets, 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the last 16 of the 2021 Australian Open, but one 'miracle shot' really left an impression on Eurosport experts Alex Corretja and Tim Henman as they reflected on the Spaniard's fine victory.

00:04:44, 334 views, an hour ago