Naomi Osaka admits she is not looking forward to playing Hsieh Su-Wei in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The world number three saved two match points as she battled back from the brink to reach the quarters with a 4-6 6-4 7-5 victory over Garbine Muguruza on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hsieh knocked out Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets on Margaret Court Arena.

Osaka has a 4-1 win record over Hsieh, but four of those matches have gone to three sets. The 23-year-old admits she expects a "really tricky" match against the 35-year-old who will be playing in her first ever Grand Slam quarter-final match.

“I’m not really looking forward to it," she said after beating Muguruza. "She’s going to be really tough.

"Every time I’ve played her its three sets. Really long so I think I played her two years ago here so it’s actually fun when I’m not really angry.

It [Hsieh’s style] makes it really tricky. I know the people she’s played are super difficult. For me whenever I play her I have to expect everything.

Osaka had never played Muguruza before her comeback victory on Rod Laver Arena, and she said she felt "a bit intimidated" by the Spaniard going into the fourth round tie.

“I feel like today I didn’t really know what to expect because I’d never played her before," she said. "But I knew it was going to be tough.

“Today I feel like I was a bit intimidated because I knew she was playing really well coming into this match. In the stressful points I feel I have to go within myself. I know that today I probably hit a lot of unforced errors.

"I think that was something I needed to do. I couldn’t really give her any short balls because she’d finish it."

