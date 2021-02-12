Number three seed Naomi Osaka is into the last-16 of the Australian Open with a 6-3 6-2 win over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur on Melbourne Arena.

Osaka laid down eight aces and she proved too powerful for Jabeur, who last year reached the quarter-finals to become the most successful Arab woman in majors, in the baseline battle.

Australian Open Osaka dismisses Garcia with devastating performance YESTERDAY AT 07:19

The 2019 Australian Open winner will now face Spaniard Garbine Muguruza in a heavyweight clash.

The most challenging moments of the match for Osaka came in the early stages as Osaka had to save a total of five break points to hold her serve at 3-2.

Both players then broke each other before Osaka went ahead in a back-and-forth eighth game.

Once Osaka wrapped up the set on her service game, she continued to chip away at the visibly frustrated Jabeur and broke the number 27 seed again in game three before powering on for victory.

OSAKA NERVOUS OF JABEUR'S DROP SHOT

“For me it was really fun," she said post-match. "I was really nervous and scared because I didn’t know if she was going to hit a drop shot on any ball so I felt kind of rushed, but I hope you guys enjoyed the match.

“A couple of years ago I think I said I really like your ‘Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi’ chant. I remember when I first came here I was just walking from the stands and I remember clapping with everyone.

"It was super fun. I want to thank you guys for watching the match.”

- - -

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription externalfor just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.ukhttps://promo.eurosport.com/promo/tennis/australian-open-live?snb=3&cnt=uk&int_campaign=UK-EU-E1-EU-C7-EU-CAM-DR-W-Tennis-AustralianOpen-210205-NA&int_content=story-content-text-id1None.

Australian Open Australian Open LIVE - Kyrgios coming up; Zverev, Thiem through 08/02/2021 AT 06:43