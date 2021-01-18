Nick Kyrgios has branded Novak Djokovic a “tool” for his proposals to Australian Open organisers to change conditions for players in quarantine.

With 72 players confined to their hotel rooms and unable to practise, Djokovic is reported to have asked for better food, shortening the isolation periods if players tested negative and having players moved to "private houses with tennis courts".

Former Australia Davis Cup player Sam Groth slammed Djokovic for a “selfish political move” and Kyrgios has joined in with criticism.

The 25-year-old also took aim at Bernard Tomic’s girlfriend Vanessa Sierra, who has been documenting their hotel room quarantine on social media and complaining about a number of issues.

“Djokovic is a tool,” wrote Kyrgios on Twitter. “I don’t mind Bernie [Tomic] but his Mrs obviously has no perspective, ridiculous scenes.”

Kyrgios was critical of Djokovic and other players who played on the Adria Tour last summer.

The event was organised by Djokovic with fans attending and no social distancing among players, several of whom tested positive, including the world No 1 and his wife Jelena.

Kyrgios accused Djokovic of lacking “leadership and humility”.

The Australian has not played since last year but is expected to make his comeback at the warm-up events for the Australian Open which start at the end of January.

